HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Hialeah are investigating an incident where multiple people were injured in a home, leading to a police-involved shooting.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning at 4265 W 5th Court where multiple people, including two adults and one juvenile, were allegedly stabbed. Police fatally shot the suspect at the scene.

One witness said they heard there was a stabbing that occurred inside the home.

“The mother, the grandmother, the sister and they put them all on the ground,” they said. “I don’t know if they’re dead or injured. It’s been a tragedy. He’s been sick for a while.”

7News cameras captured the sound of several gunshots firing inside the house as police entered the residence.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a significant police presence at the scene as officers investigated.

Details are still unclear but Hialeah Police and Fire Department have been contacted for more information.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the police-involved shooting.

