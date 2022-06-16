SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of police officers have converged on a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood to investigate a shooting involving one of their own.

Shots were fired Wednesday night at around 8:30 p.m., where a police involved shooting occurred at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue have arrived to the area of 8002 SW 149th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

There aren’t many details, at this time, but a public information officer is expected to speak soon on what occurred here.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.