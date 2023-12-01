NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood following what police described as an officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital and left a police officer injured.

7SkyForce hovered above a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance as paramedics transported one of the patients to an area hospital, Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 64th Street.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s dangerous,” said a woman who lives in the area.

The woman, who asked not to be identified show her face on camera, said she witnessed a police pursuit right in front of her.

“The white car, basically, it stopped at the stop sign, and once he’s seen the police coming, they just drove by,” she said. ‘Yeah, I was afraid that someone was going to get hit.”

According to investigators, there were some officers with Miami-Dade Police Robbery Intervention Detail working in the area, and at some point, they tried to stop a driver who refused to do so.

“The subject accelerated toward one of our officers, striking him and pinning him against his own vehicle,” said MDPD Detective Luis Sierra. “Our officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.”

Speaking through a translator, a man who works in the area said he felt the shots, a lot of them.

“See it? I didn’t see it, but I did feel all the shots fired,” he said.

Cameras showed a white Dodge Challenger with bullet holes in the windshield.

Paramedics took the driver to Ryder Trauma Center with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

The police officer was treated at the scene and later transported. 7News cameras captured the injured officer moments after he arrived at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He is expected to be OK.

Officers blocked off several surrounding streets as crime scene investigators questioned one person and searched for clues.

The gunfire and closures proved to be frustrating for the area resident who spoke with 7News.

“You don’t know when you’re going to wake up one day and hear your kid has been shot or dead,” she said. “Yeah, like, it’s dangerous.”

The driver of the Challenger will likely be facing a long list of charges.

