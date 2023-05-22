NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a police-involved crash that has left at least two people hospitalized, including a police officer, in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to officials, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Police responded to the area of Northwest 167th Street and 67th Avenue after a vehicle collided with a police cruiser in front of a fire station.

Live video footage showed the damage to the cars; a truck could be seen with a completely demolished front end and the police vehicle had its driver-side doors smashed in.

The police cruiser was so badly banged up that crews had to cut the door off to get the officer out. Once the officer was extricated from the cruiser, he was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he is in stable condition.

Another person involved in the crash was also transported to the hospital in critical condition.

It remains unclear if there was anyone else involved in the incident.

Due to the ongoing police investigation in the area, several surrounding streets were closed off to traffic, but have since been reopened.

