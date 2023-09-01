MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway in Miami Gardens, focusing on a residence at Northwest 180th Terrace and Sunshine State Parkway.

Officers first responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. Friday, where video footage captured several police vehicles in the vicinity and officers with weapons drawn at the house.

Around 6 a.m., new witness details have emerged regarding the incident.

According to the mother of the man arrested following this incident, an officer initially mistook a man outside of the home for a burglary suspect. In reality, the man was merely on the phone outside his home.

Upon noticing the police presence, the man retreated inside his residence, prompting officers to rush the door and attempt to apprehend him.

Video footage from a Ring camera captured the moment when the man ran inside his home, with police moving to detain him.

The mother spoke to 7News but did not want to reveal her face.

“[My son] was outside the house talking to somebody on the phone,” she said. “[Police] just showed up. They said there was a burglary in another house and then the description that shows — I don’t know what the description was, but he was on the phone talking. He didn’t say anything. They just pull up.”

Although the mother said her son was not involved in any criminal activity, he could face battery charges as an officer sustained a thumb injury while attempting to gain access to the house. The extent of the officer’s injury is currently unknown.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but it is unclear if they needed to transport someone to the hospital.

Confirmed details from officials are limited but the Miami Gardens Police Department have been contacted for more information.

