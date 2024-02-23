NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating outside of an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, 7Skyforce was overhead where an apartment complex called Kings Terrace, located at 12555 NW 27th Ave, was surrounded by Miami-Dade Police officers.

Video footage showed that the police investigation surrounded a white truck. 7News cameras also captured video of a person in the back seat of a police cruiser.

The truck was towed away hours later as authorities wrapped up their search.

Traffic did not appear to be impacted as cars were able to exit and enter the property with no problem while police investigated.

Details are limited, but authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

