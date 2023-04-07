NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers closed off part of a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood in response to a fatal shooting in the area.

Around 3:30 a.m., the shooting took place near Northwest 107th Street and Seventh Avenue, Friday.

Detectives are currently on the scene to investigate the crime scene.

No further details are available at this time.

