NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to an area in Northwest Miami-Dade after an alleged armed carjacking took place.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, 7Skyforce was overhead where an apartment complex called Kings Terrace, located at 12555 NW 27th Ave, was surrounded by Miami-Dade Police officers.

7News cameras also captured video of a person n the back seat of a police cruiser.

Cars appeared to be exiting and entering the property with no problem, but an armed carjacking allegedly occurred in the area, which prompted an investigation.

Details are limited, but authorities have been contacted for more information on this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.