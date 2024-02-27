MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a neighborhood in downtown Miami after reports of a shooting in the area.

On Tuesday morning, Miami Police were on the scene in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 15th Street, just outside the Chapman Center, a homeless facility.

According to officials, police responded to the scene around 4:15 a.m. after a person was shot. They were transported to the hospital by fire rescue crews. Their condition is unknown.

Details are limited, but it appears as though two people were detained.

As a result of this investigation, 15th Street at Miami Avenue remains shut down.

The Miami Police Department has been contacted for more information.

