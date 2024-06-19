COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway near Oak Avenue and Douglass Road in Coconut Grove.

The investigation appears to be centered around a bicycle and a car. The crime scene is blocked off by yellow tape.

Officers have since wheeled the bicycle away, but the car is still parked on the road.

Homicides Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are on the scene, but what played out at this location remains unclear.

Road closures are in place at this time. Try to avoid this area during your commute.

