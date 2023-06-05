OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Opa-locka Police responded to a local neighborhood after a shooting occurred possibly fatal.

Authorities gathered at the crime scene around 1 a.m. Monday at Northwest 22nd Avenue and Lincoln Avenue.

Although information from law enforcement is limited, a shooting in the area was evident as a car displayed bullet holes on its front windshield.

One witness said his niece, her boyfriend and the couple’s child were walking out of a Lyft driver’s car when they got shot at. According to the witness, they returned from watching a movie at the local theater.

The witness said his niece is in the hospital undergoing surgery. Meanwhile, the child she was with, who is about six or seven years old, is expected to be OK.

Although it was not been confirmed, the witness said her niece’s boyfriend was fatally shot.

Live video footage showed at least 12 evidence markers on the ground as detectives continued to canvass the scene.

Police have not confirmed any arrests or the accounts of the witness.

The department’s public information officer has been contacted for more information.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

