NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash in Northwest Miami-Dade has prompted a significant police investigation on Northwest 79th Street, Tuesday morning.

Live video footage showed several Miami-Dade Police officers, including a Crime Scene Investigation van at the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue, where a mangled white car can be seen, along with a yellow tarp, indicating a body is underneath it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported an individual to a nearby hospital, but their condition is unknown.

Although not confirmed by police, other incidents that occurred nearby may be connected to the crash on 79th Street.

A gas station near Northwest 88th Street was under investigation by police officers and a white pick-up truck was found crashed on the side of the road on 27th Avenue near 67th Street. Authorities have a portion of 27th Avenue closed off as they investigate the incident involving the truck.

As a result of these incidents, traffic will be evident in the surrounding areas. Drivers are being advised to avoid Northwest 27th Avenue as police continue their investigation.

Authorities have been contacted for more information about these incidents.

