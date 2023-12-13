MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to the scene of a double shooting in Miami, Wednesday.

According to officials, Miami Police officers and fire rescue crews responded to Yolanda Villas Condo, located 801 NW 47th Ave., where they are actively investigating the scene.

Police allegedly responded to reports of two women deceased inside of their residence at the apartment building.

Law enforcement have not confirmed any information as they continue their investigation.

