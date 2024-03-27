MIAMI (WSVN) - Police officers were outside the Hilton Miami Downtown as they investigated a criminal matter, Wednesday morning.

Crime scene tape surrounded the establishment located at 1601 Biscayne Boulevard as investigators attempted to unfold what occurred at the location.

Reports suggest that the Hilton is being investigated because of a shooting. The presence of numerous crime scene technicians indicates the extensive evidence collection process underway.

It is unclear what happened at the Hilton in downtown Miami but Miami Police Police have been contacted for more information.

