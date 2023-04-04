MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a theft in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, but it quickly turned into a tense situation after a woman jumped off the roof of a building.

Officers set up a small perimeter on Northeast Seventh Avenue between 29th Terrace and 31st Street while they attempted to de-escalate the situation and get the woman, who was believed to have been a suspect in the theft, down from the roof.

The woman ultimately jumped from the roof of the building, which was about seven or eight stories high. She was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition she later succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning.

Despite the efforts of the police to bring the situation under control, witnesses said they heard screams and saw the woman jump off the building.

Neighbors reported hearing two gunshots, but police confirmed that they did not open fire during the incident.

“I was walking my dog with my wife here in the park and then we heard a big gun blast,” said one witness. “It sounds like could be fireworks but a little different and so it spooked everyone for a second and everyone went back to their business, but then there was a second one.”

He continued to describe as the event unfolded and watched as police officers arrived on the scene.

“Then after that, there were some police cars driving around and scoping out the area with a spotlight,” he said. “Eventually, one police officer gets out of the car with his automatic weapon drawn and so now it got real.”

Some witnesses speculated that the woman may have experienced a mental health episode, while others suggested that she may have been involved in criminal activity.

The Miami Police Department has not released the woman’s name or any further details regarding the investigation.

