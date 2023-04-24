MIAMI (WSVN) - A rolled-over vehicle on the northbound lanes of US-1 led to the hospitalization of one man, and now an investigation is underway.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, at 4 a.m. on Monday, crews responded to a car collision with a tree that occurred on US-1 just before 22nd Avenue, causing the vehicle to end up on its roof.

Officials said a man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition and sustained a leg injury.

Cleanup crews were on the scene to clear the area of debris from a fallen tree and get the vehicle back to its upright position.

All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

The Miami Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

