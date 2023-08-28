MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after officers responded to shots fired in a Miami neighborhood.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Northeast Second Court and 58th Terrace where several police officers and crime scene investigators canvassed the area for clues.

According to sources, a person opened fire over 20 times at a house located on the corner of the intersection.

Though no information has been confirmed, Miami Police officials have been contacted for more details on the incident.

