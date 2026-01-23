MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was found dead after an apparent shooting in Miami Gardens, triggering a police investigation.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the backyard of a home near Northwest 36th Avenue on Friday evening.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene capturing a tarp on the ground, several evidence markers and the street being cornered off by police tape.

An investigation is now underway to determine how the incident occurred.

