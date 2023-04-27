MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a street in Miami after a motorcyclist died after a hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to the scene Thursday morning on West Flagler Street near 46th Avenue.

Authorities said the driver of one car fled on foot.

As a result of the crash, traffic has been shutdown beween Northwest 46th Avenue and 47th Court on Flagler Street.

The Miami Police Department has not released any ore information on the incident as they continue to investigate.

