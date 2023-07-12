MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal shooting left bystanders in a state of shock and disbelief after they witnessed the deadly encounter. Law enforcement sources have initiated an investigation, treating the incident as a potential road rage case.

Video obtained by 7News on Tuesday night revealed the sequence of events leading up to the deadly encounter.

It begins with the gunman approaching the victim, who is seen holding a skateboard. As the tension escalated, the situation quickly turns violent.

In the footage, a woman inside a nearby vehicle gasps in disbelief as the driver exclaims, “They just shot him?”

The gravity of the situation leaves onlookers stunned, desperately attempting to distance themselves from the scene.

“Back up! Back up!” the woman pleaded as she urged the driver to retreat.

The unidentified shooter, holding the gun he had just discharged, remains visible in the video. The video also captured a stopped white car that had a driver’s side door open.

Following the shooting, the driver was still in shock.

“He just shot that dude! He just shot that dude!” he exclaimed.

Shortly after, 7Skyforce arrived on the scene, joined by 7News cameras positioned near Northwest 17th Avenue, adjacent to the Palmetto Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the air rescue team, rushed to provide critical medical assistance. The man was then airlifted to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami Gardens Police confirmed on Tuesday night that the victim had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Sources told 7News that when police arrived, a white car near the shooting scene was towed away and impounded.

Police apprehended someone but it was not the shooter of this incident. As of this writing, they do not have an arrest in this case.

