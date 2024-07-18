MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers gathered on a street in Miami Gardens Thursday morning after a collision resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

Miami Gardens Police responded to the scene near Miami Gardens Drive and US-441, where a car had swerved off the road and struck a bicyclist.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed tire marks on the grass leading to the sidewalk, where a tarp covered the body. Nearby, a damaged bicycle and a backpack were visible.

Video captured the car involved in the crash stopped on the median of US-441, showing severe front-end damage.

Details remain limited as police continue their investigation.

