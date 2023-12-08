SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two others are injured after a convenience store theft led to several collisions.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Southwest 92nd Avenue and 21st Terrace, just before 8:50 a.m., Friday.

The sequence of events began when a convenience store employee alerted a Miami-Dade School Board police officer about a potential theft.

Upon becoming aware of the officer’s presence, the suspects fled the scene. As the officer pursued the subjects, a fatal accident unfolded.

Surveillance video obtained by authorities captured the moment of impact in the intersection. A white work van, approaching the intersection, collided with a silver truck that had fled the convenience store and blew through a stop sign.

Miami-Dade Police (MDPD) and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) quickly responded to the call.

MDPD Detective Andre Martin provided initial details about the aftermath.

“The aftermath of that traffic collision left two people, who were occupying that work van, in critical condition,” he said. “They were transported to a nearby hospital. And one deceased person in the subject’s vehicle. We have two occupants of the subject vehicle who are at large at this time.” The incident has sparked a comprehensive and active investigation, with evidence markers on the ground indicating the severity of the collision.

7SkyForce was overheard during the aftermath, showing several demolished cars involved in the crash. The car that caused all the damage was seen flipped on its side.

Authorities surrounded the overturned vehicle as they appeared to be attempting an extraction.

As investigators work to piece together the details of the accident, the status of the deceased individual, whether they were the driver of the truck or a passenger, remains uncertain.

In a brief conversation with the mother of the van’s driver, it was revealed that both the driver and a passenger in the van sustained injuries.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash are currently under investigation.

