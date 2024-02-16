SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a field in Southwest Miami-Dade after several horses were found slaughtered.

Miami-Dade Police Department officers were at the scene of Southwest 120th Street and 194th Avenue after reports of three horse carcasses, two female and a male, were discovered on a field.

Video footage from 7Skyforce showed the scene from above as investigators canvassed the area for clues while the remains of the horses were left scattered on the pasture.

This incident marks the second horse slaughter 7News has reported on this year. On Jan. 3, 2024, two horses were killed in Southwest Miami-Dade after their owner reported them stolen. Police suspected that the animals were killed for their meat, which can be sold anywhere for $10 to $20 a pound. Authorities are still investigating that case.

It is unclear when the horses were stolen, but it was presumably overnight. Law enforcement received the call of the missing horses before they found the bodies.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Public Information Officer is expected to inform the public on the investigation that is underway.

