MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - At least two people died and five are injured after a fire broke out in Medley.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) responded to the scene at 11350 NW South River Drive before 9 a.m., Tuesday.

When the fire started, smoke could be seen from Broward County.

“It was a very hazardous scenario,” said Danny Cardeso with MDFR. “You had multiple vehicles burning with flammables. You had multiple power lines down. That coupled with five people in total needing rescue or needing care was a very challenging scene.”

Multiple vehicles were on fire, including what appeared to be a fuel carrier. The fire was reportedly caused by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding.

#MDFR is on scene of a fire at 11350 NW S River Drive. Media staging area will be at NW 97 Avenue & NW South River Drive. pic.twitter.com/Qnqxx0rJ3w — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) February 21, 2023

Once fire officials controlled the flames, video footage showed a truck half burned.

“They were working on some heavy machinery,” said Luis Sierra with the MDPD. “We don’t know if they are workers or not. Sadly, two lives were lost today in this incident and another two are critical.”

Two people were confirmed dead on the scene.

One victim was airlifted and another was transported by ground to Ryder Trauma Center; both are in critical condition.

A fourth victim was transported to Palmetto General Hospital for minor burns.

The condition of the other two victims is unknown.

Roads were closed off as firefighters extinguished the blaze but have been reopened.

Florida Power and Light was called to the scene due to downed power lines.

Miami-Dade Police Homicide investigators, as well as the arson investigative team, were on the scene after the fire to continue their investigation into how the fire broke out.

