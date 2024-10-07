MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a suspicious item at Miami International Airport, prompting the evacuation of two concourses.

Officials with MIA tell 7News officers responded to an unattended bag in the departures level. As a precaution, passengers are not being allowed into concourses J and H, both pre-and post-security, until the investigation is complete.

Flights in these concourses are on hold until the all-clear is given.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.