SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers rushed to a South Miami-Dade neighborhood after a man fatally shot his father following a dispute.

Law enforcement was at the scene near 161st Court and 297th Terrace just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Information Officer, when authorities arrived at the scene, they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

Residents in the area were shaken by the sound of approximately 10 shots. One eyewitness, who was with friends in his backyard, described the alarming moment.

“We heard about like 10 shots go off,” he said. “We ran inside, saw a little bit of smoke going up in the air, and in about 10 minutes, the cops were here.”

By 4:30 a.m. Monday, Crime Scene Investigation units were deployed to a residence, where authorities were observed entering and exiting.

Moments after detectives arrived, 7News crews captured law enforcement holding a gun as they marked it as evidence.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a woman and a man were engaged in a heated altercation. The situation escalated when their 23-year-old son intervened, resulting in gunfire.

The 23-year-old dialed 911, leading to the dispatch of emergency services. The 46-year-old male victim was rushed to the Jackson South Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have identified the son as the shooter.

“Our investigators are still working to piece together the exact history of all these people who were involved, but the 23-year-old son and the mother have been transported to Miami-Dade Police headquarters where they’re going to be interviewed by investigators,” said a Miami-Dade Police detective.

The investigation is ongoing as officials work to piece together the events leading up to the fatal incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.