NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting broke out in Northwest Miami-Dade that involved someone under the age of 18.

Police are investigating the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 110th Street, Thursday.

The juvenile was shot just before 8 a.m. and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of 9:30 a.m., the area is active with police searching the streets and a helicopter hovering over the scene.

It is unclear whether police are looking for someone.

