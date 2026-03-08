MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after two men came under fire in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, sending them to the hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, the double shooting took place in the area of Northeast 60th Street and Second Avenue, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured multiple gunshots and people on the street running for safety.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert arrived at the scene to find the victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Area residents described hearing the chaos.

“There were seven or eight gunshots, sounds, but I thought it was part of the parade, but it was not,” said a man

“I heard a couple of gunshots. I wasn’t sure if it was fireworks or gunshots,” said Marian.

Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they continue to recover.

Back at the scene, officers spent hours combing for clues.

A man who identified himself as Christipher said he wasn’t able to get to work due to the perimeter.

“Cops were all blocking down the road; I couldn’t get here, so I had to, like, wait outside for three hours,” he said.

Detectives are now searching for the shooter, while area residents said they’re working to rid their neighborhood of crime.

“We’re really trying to try this particular area, ’cause we want people to feel safe, we want people to be able to come back and forth,” said Ashley Toussaint. “We want businesses to come to Little Haiti, we want people to return to Little Haiti. We need to make sure that it’s safe so that everyone can be successful here.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

