Police investigating shooting at US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting inside the US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police units have responded to reports of shots fired at the shopping center, located at 18901 South Dixie Highway, Saturday afternoon.

#BREAKING @MiamiDadePD investigating a shooting inside US 1 Discount Mall in Cutler Bay. A worker inside the mall sending me this surveillance video of people running for cover after those shots were fired @wsvn #7news pic.twitter.com/nPtSvWU7YM — Franklin White (@FranklinWSVN) December 5, 2020

Surveillance video sent in by a worker inside the mall shows a group of people running for cover. Moments later, a man is seen falling to the ground, then crawling away.

It remains unclear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

Video posted to Instagram captured a heavy police presence outside of the mall and shoppers walking out.

Police have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

