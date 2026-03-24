OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting at a gas station in Opa-locka.

Cameras captured a heavy police presence at the U-Gas at 14471 NW 27th Sve., just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Opa-locka Police officers were seen talking to possible witnesses near the convenience store after they cordoned off the gas station. Several evidence markers were also seen on the ground.

It’s unclear whether or not anyone was injured.

7News has learned another incident happened along the 2700 block of NW 187th Street in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police said they responded to this location just at around 4:05 a.m. in reference to the apprehension of a subject involved in a shooting that took place in Opa-locka. However., Opa-locka Police have not confirmed whether this is related to the shooting at the U-Gas.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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