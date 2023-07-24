MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported robbery aboard a yacht along the Miami River.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and several City of Miami Police cruisers with their lights on parked in the area of Southwest North River Drive and Second Street, near The Wharf Miami, just after 10 p.m., Sunday.

The owner of the yacht said they chartered the vessel earlier in the day, and between 13 and 17 people were on board.

When it came time to bring the yacht back to its proper dock, the owner said, the people who chartered the yacht paid, but they later held the captain of the boat at gunpoint and demanded their money back.

Thankfully, the boat’s owner said, no one was hurt, adding that another crew member had a cellphone and was able to text for help.

While the yacht is currently docked near The Wharf, the venue has nothing to do with the incident.

A 7News crew saw police officers going on and off the yacht, as they continue to investigate. At one point, they appeared to take one person into custody, but police have not confirmed this.

