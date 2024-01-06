At least one person was taken to the hospital, as police investigate a possible shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 67th Street and 26th Avenue after 911 calls went out at around 1 a.m., Saturday.

“It’s going to be two people possibly shot,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

When first responders arrived, they had to cut through plywood that was boarding up what looked to be a units at an abandoned apartment complex.

Cameras captured paramedics bringing one person out of the second-story unit on a stretcher and putting them inside an ambulance.

It remains unclear whether this patient was shot or is suffering from a different kind of injury.

Police have not confirmed whether not a second victim was also taken to the hospital. As of late Saturday afternoon, they have not responded to 7News’ request for more information.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.