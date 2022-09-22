SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the scene of what they described as a possible abduction of a nanny and two children in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said the possible abduction of a nanny and two children ages 5 and 3 years old reportedly took place along the 4700 block of Southwest 87th Place.

7SkyForce hovered the area where the primary investigation looks to be in a cul-de-sac, as police officers went in and out of a home.

As of Thursday night, a very large police presence remained the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.