PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Pinecrest are investigating around a gas station where witnesses say multiple gunshots were fired and a person’s foot or leg was run over by a vehicle.

Authorities received reports of a person struck by a vehicle near a Mobil gas station near Southwest 104th Street and Dixie Highway.

Several cruisers from Pinecrest Police and Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office were seen in the area.

Jose Oddi, a witness who was working at that gas station, spoke with 7News in Spanish saying he heard multiple gunshots.

“We only heard the gunshots here, there were like three or four gunshots at least, that’s what I heard, and then all the cop cars started showing up.”

7News cameras also captured dozens of police cruisers gathered near Southwest 134th Street and 187th Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

It’s unclear if that scene is connected to the gas station incident as of Saturday night.

Authorities have not shared many details on who was injured or their condition but confirmed they were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials have closed off the area around the gas station while they investigate.

