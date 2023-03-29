NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers taped off a portion of Northwest 44th Street near Northwest 22nd Avenue as they appeared to be investigating a shooting, Wednesday morning.

Reports of the incident came in around 6 a.m. and now police officers are investigating a house on the street.

A car on the street with its lights on was also being investigated by authorities. Evidence markers were also next to the vehicle which normally indicates some kind of shooting.

Just after 6 a.m., rescue crews were seen taking in one person from the scene to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not confirmed any details in this investigation.

