CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide at a residence in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police responded to a report of shots fired at 320 Granello Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

Neighbors in the area said that several University of Miami students live in the building but police confirmed that neither a child nor a teenager was involved in this incident.

Earlier in the day, Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed that Coral Gables Senior High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.

A woman who lives next to the apartment spoke with 7News.

“Somebody said there was a possible murder-suicide,” Lorri Perez said. Terrible, just terrible. Two lives ended. There’s so much help available.”

It is currently unknown how many people are deceased.

Granello Avenue has been blocked off as police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.