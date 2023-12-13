MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal double shooting in Miami, Wednesday.

According to officials, Miami Police officers and fire rescue crews responded to Yolanda Villas Condo, located 801 NW 47th Ave., where they are actively investigating the scene.

Police confirmed that two women, a mother and a daughter, were killed in the shooting and were inside of their residence at the apartment building.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

