SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities gathered just south of 167th Street and Collins Avenue after several migrants landed on Sunny Isles Beach.

Around 11:20 a.m. Monday, police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene, along with marine patrol units after, officials said, a white, unmarked cigarette boat dropped off about 20 migrants. Some ran toward the Newport Beach Resort.

According to US Border Patrol Chief Walter N. Slosar, the agents of the department “responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event and encountered four Chinese migrants.”

𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒚 𝑰𝒔𝒍𝒆𝒔 𝑩𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉, 𝑭𝑳: At 11:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents & LE partners responded to a suspected maritime smuggling event & encountered 4 chinese migrants. The investigation is still ongoing at the scene.#happeningnow #breaking #sunnyisles #miami @CBPFlorida pic.twitter.com/NjlXSWH3XK — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) May 15, 2023

Live video footage captured a few of those migrants with police soaked in seawater and detained while police searched for the remaining migrants that fled on foot. According to police, the ones that fled only got as far as Collins Avenue before they were handcuffed.

Six men and two women in the group were taken into custody while the others remained on the beach as they awaited for customs border patrol buses to take them.

It remains unclear how far off the shore the migrants were dropped off.

As police investigate the scene, residents are being asked to avoid the area until further notice.

