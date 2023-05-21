HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Homestead led to danger on duty for a Miami-Dade Police officer.

According to investigators, the incident happened near the intersection of Southwest 152nd Avenue and 328th Street, just before 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

In addition to the police cruiser, a red SUV sustained front-end damage.

The crash caused a long stretch of roadway to be shut down for quite some time.

It remains unclear whether or not anyone was injured or what led to the crash, as police continue to investigate.

