MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting near Northwest 69th Street at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

7News cameras captured heavy police activity, as officers combed for clues. Florida Highway Patrol troopers were also seen assisting with the investigation.

A mangled motorcycle could be seen against a wall.

Police said the victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We’re very focused on identifying the suspect or suspects responsible, because they are quite, in fact, brazen, and we need to get them off the streets of the City of Miami before they strike again,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Southbound lanes on I-95 were shut down near 79th Street while police investigated. The lanes have since been reopened.

Traffic cameras captured bumper-to-bumper traffic on the southbound lanes of I-95 stretching for several miles.

“It did, in fact, happen at a very busy time of the day,” said Delva. “It’s football Sunday; a Sunday evening where lots of people are out trying to enjoy their night with their families and loved ones. It’s unfortunate that we have to deal with this type of violence.”

Investigators are still looking for the shooter as they attempt to piece together what unfolded and why.

“At this time, detectives are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting. We’re not sure if there was some sort of road rage incident involving the parties; we cannot confirm that at this time,” said Delva. “However, detectives are looking into that, and they’re trying to speak to witnesses who possibly saw what transpired.”

Police are asking drivers or passengers who were on I-95 between 69th and 79th streets at the time of the shooting to contact them because they are still working to get a description of the shooter and the car they were driving.

If you have any information on this shooting, call City of Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

