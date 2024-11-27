NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving at least one bicyclist in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northeast 163rd Street and Sixth Avenue, just before 5 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered above a group of people next to a toppled stop sign, including one person who appears to be the victim sitting next to a bicycle in a grassy area. A woman was seen speaking with police officers.

It remains unclear whether or not the bicyclist was riding on the sidewalk and was struck as the motorist was leaving a parking lot.

The extent of the injuries is unclear. As of 5:30 p.m., no ambulance has responded to the scene.

Traffic appears to be flowing normally in the area.

Police confirmed this was a hit-and-run but have provided no further details, as they continue to investigate.

