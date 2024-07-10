Miami Beach police are investigating a single car crash at 63 St and Alton Rd.

The traffic crash happened around 2:53 a.m., officers arrived on the scene and two occupants were located.

Both passenger were transported to Jackson Memorial Ryder Trauma Center, one died on arrival at the hospital and the other is still alive with serious injuries.

Traffic is being diverted Northbound at 62 Street and Alton Rd.

63rd Street Westbound traffic is being diverted Southbound at 63 Street and La Gorce Dr.

Seek alternate route.

