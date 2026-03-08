MIAMI (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway after a double shooting took place in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in the early hours of Sunday.

Miami Dade’s Sheriff’s Office officials said that two men were found with gunshot wounds.

The shooting took place area of Northeast 60th Street and Second Avenue.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

