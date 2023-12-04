SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers rushed to the scene near 161st Court and 297th Terrace at 9:45 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire in the area that took the life of one person.

Residents in the area were shaken by the sound of approximately 10 shots. One eyewitness, who was with friends in his backyard, described the alarming moment.

“We heard about like 10 shots go off,” he said. “We ran inside, saw a little bit of smoke going up in the air, and in about 10 minutes, the cops were here.”

By 4:30 a.m. Monday, Crime Scene Investigation units were deployed to a residence, where authorities were observed entering and exiting.

Moments after detectives arrived, 7News crews captured law enforcement holding a gun as evidence; it is unclear when the firearm was involved in this incident.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has been contacted for more information.

