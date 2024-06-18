HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - On Tuesday morning around 8 a.m., there were reports of a deadly shooting in the area of Southwest 130th Avenue and Southwest 320th Street in Homestead.

7Skyforce showing aerial footage of a Broward County Sheriff’s Officer (BSO) squad car in the middle of a farm field, just South of the Homestead Air Force base with a body next to it.

In the same areas, there was also a white pickup truck with its left doors open. The pickup truck is facing east while the BSO squad car is facing west.

Whether the Broward officer was working or resides in the area is unclear.

There is a significant presence of police officers at the scene, roughly 30 Miami-Dade Police officers and other agencies vehicles are seen up and down the roadway.

