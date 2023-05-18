SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, thieves attempted to steal an ATM machine outside a bank in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the call came in around 3 a.m. Thursday after two individuals in a white truck attempted to remove the machine.

Police could be seen at the Chase Bank at 12610 S.W. 120th St. around 10 a.m. while crews cleaned up the damage.

While the bank’s interior remained accessible to customers, drive-up services were unavailable as yellow tape cordoned off the area where the ATM sustained damage during the robbery.

It is currently unconfirmed whether any money or property was taken.

Authorities have not made any arrests in connection with this incident.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

