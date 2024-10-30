MIAMI (WSVN) - An arson investigation is underway after several cars were set on fire at a home in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue and City of Miami Police arrived at the scene at 2120 NW 31st Street, Wednesday.

7News cameras captured three cars that were charred at the home.

No injuries were reported.

