MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a physical altercation in Miami Gardens that left a man seriously injured.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m., Monday, and Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 183rd Street, near a Chevron gas station.

The victim was airlifted with traumatic injuries, but police said they have not determined if his injuries were the result of a gunshot wound or stabbing.

According to a person who answered the phone at the Chevron, the incident happened on the corner and involved a fight between two men at the bus bench that escalated and someone had a knife.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.