NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a woman’s body was found on the side of Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they received several calls of two people arguing along the highway, just north of Ives Dairy Road, just after 6 a.m., Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the area and found the body.

The body was covered with a tarp on the northbound lanes near Northwest 203rd Street, as MDPD homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The identity of the woman is currently unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information that could help detectives with their investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

