NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police officers taped off a portion of Northwest 44th Street near Northwest 22nd Avenue to investigate after a man was shot, Wednesday morning.

Reports of the incident came in around 6 a.m. and now police officers are investigating a house on the street.

A car on the street with its lights on was also being investigated by authorities. Evidence markers were seen next to the vehicle which normally indicates some kind of shooting.

Neighbors expressed concern to 7News and said the car belongs to an older man who lives in the house being investigated. They do not know if he is connected to this incident.

Just after 6 a.m., rescue crews transported a man in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have not released information on a possible suspect.

